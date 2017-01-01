Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Royce Lewis (left) his wife Bernice Lewis (right) and their god granddaughter Tatiana Germany, 17, (center) at Suntonio's Ice Cream on Copley Road Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Suntonio's Ice Cream owned by Royce and Bernice Lewis on Copley Road Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Spencer Gibson, 7, (right) of Flower Mound, Texas waits patiently as Tatiana Germany, 17, serves him a scoop of Superman ice cream at Suntonio's Ice Cream on Copley Road Friday in Akron. Spencer is visiting family in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bernice Lewis sells her cakes and pastries including her very popular pound cake (front left) at Suntonio's Ice Cream on Copley Road Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Making a pineapple upsidedown cake Sunday at Pav's Creamery in New Franklin. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Baklava at Pav's Creamery's in New Franklin. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brook'Lynn House, 6, enjoys a cotton candy ice cream cone at Pav's Creamery in New Franklin. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tatiana Germany, 17, serves up scoops of homemade cantaloupe (bottom) and caramel pecan ice cream at Suntonio's Ice Cream on Copley Road Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Spencer Gibson, 7, of Flower Mound, licks up a scoop of Superman ice cream at Suntonio's Ice Cream on Copley Road Friday in Akron. Spencer is visiting family in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)