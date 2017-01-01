Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 2014 file photo, Beer drinker Steven Reynolds of Wadsworth, comments on the idea that the Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. may move out of Akron because it is outgrowing its current building, during an interview in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal file)
John Najeway, owner of the Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.holds the bottom of a barrel that will be used as a decoration as he talks about the new tasting room that is located in former Glen's Train Shop building on Friday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Najeway, owner of the Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.stands next to a old brew house door that is now a decoration as he talks about the new tasting room that is located in former Glen's Train Shop building on Friday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Employees work at The Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. in Akron in this 2015 file photo. RateBeer's list of the top 100 best breweries in the world has five located in Ohio, with The Thirsty Dog being one of two on the list that are located in Akron. It is the first time that the brewery has made the list. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The Thirsty Dog Brewing Co in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal)
In this 2014 file photo, beer drinkers sit in the tasting room at the Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. and sample some of the beers the brewery offers. (Akron Beacon Journal)