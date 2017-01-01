Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mike Holley, 45, of Los Angeles, California (center) with his birth parents Jon Schuster (left) and Marty Byrd meet for the first time Monday at Akron-Canton Airport. (Courtesy of Cleveland Adoption Network)
Jon Schuster (left) of Cuyahoga Falls holds the hand of his son Mike Holley, 45, of Los Angeles at Jon's home Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Holley recently was reunited for the first time with his birth parents Schuster and Marty Byrd since he was adopted two weeks after his birth. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Holley, 45, of Los Angeles looks through photographs with John Schuster as Schuster pulls out a framed photographed of himself when he served in the U.S. Air Force at Jon's home Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Holley recently reunited for the first time with his birth parents Schuster and Marty Byrd since he was adopted two weeks after his birth. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Holley, 45, of Los Angeles laughs as he talks with Marty Byrd at Jon Schuster's home Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Holley recently reunited with his birth parents Byrd and Schuster for the first time since he was adopted two weeks after his birth. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Holley, 45, of Los Angeles (center) looks at a younger photograph of Jon Schuster (left) as Marty Byrd comments on the resemblance between the two men at Schuster's home Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Holley recently reunited with his birth parents Byrd and Schuster for the first time since he was adopted two weeks after his birth. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Holley, 45, of Los Angeles (left) listens as Marty Byrd wipes away tears and talks about being reunited with Holley at Jon Schuster's home Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Holley recently reunited with his birth parents Byrd and Schuster for the first time since he was adopted two weeks after his birth. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Holley, 45, of Los Angeles, (center) with his birth parents Jon Schuster (left) and Marty Byrd at Schuster's home Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Holley recently reunited with his birth parents Byrd and Schuster for the first time since he was adopted two weeks after his birth. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)