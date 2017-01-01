Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State's Aaron Craft (4) and Michigan's Trey Burke (3) vie for control of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-53. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's Amir Williams (23) shoots surrounded by Michigan defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
)Ohio State's Lenzelle Smith Jr. (32) tries to block a shot by Michigan's Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the first half of a game on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's Sam Thompson (12) dunks against Michigan during the second half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-53. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's DeShaun Thomas (1) drives as Michigan's Trey Burke (3) tries to keep up during the first half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-53. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's Sam Thompson (12) scores after a steal against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-53. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's Lenzelle Smith Jr., (32) blocks a shot by Michigan's Tim Hardaway Jr., (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's Aaron Craft (4) stays close to Michigan's Trey Burke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-53. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)
Ohio State's DeShaun Thomas, left, tries to slow down Michigan's Glenn Robinson III, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-53. (AP Photo/Mike Munden)