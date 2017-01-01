Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Fans in the upper deck wave towels as the Cleveland Indians and the Tampa Bay Rays are introduced for the AL wild-card game, Oct. 2, 2013 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
A young tribe fan cheers on the team against Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 25, 2016 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians fan Jim Stamper holds a sign during a watch party for Game 7 of the World Series between the Indians and the Chicago Cubs, outside Progressive Field in Cleveland. Now that the Cubs have broken baseball's oldest curse, who's next? Maybe it's the Indians' turn. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians fan Kelly Donnelly reacts as she watches coverage of Game 7 of the World Series between the Indians and the Chicago Cubs, outside Progressive Field, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians fan Zach Young gestures during a watch party for Game 7 of the World Series between the Indians and the Chicago Cubs, outside Progressive Field, Nov. 2, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)