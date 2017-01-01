Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Police detain a protester In Moscow, Russia on Monday. Demonstrators in Monday's opposition protests across Russia say they are fed up with endemic corruption among officials. The protest gatherings in cities from Far East Pacific ports to St. Petersburg were spearheaded by Alexei Navalny, the anti-corruption campaigner who has become the Kremlin's most visible opponent. (Evgeny Feldman/Pool Photo via AP)
A protestor is pulled down from a lamp post during a demonstration in downtown Moscow, Russia, Monday. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aiming to repeat the nationwide protests that rattled the Kremlin three months ago, has called for a last-minute location change for a Moscow demonstration that could provoke confrontations with police. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A young protestor shouts out as he is blocked by riot police during a demonstration in downtown Moscow, Russia, Monday. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aiming to repeat the nationwide protests that rattled the Kremlin three months ago, has called for a last-minute location change for a Moscow demonstration that could provoke confrontations with police. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Police detain a protester during a demonstration in downtown Moscow, Russia, Monday. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aiming to repeat the nationwide protests that rattled the Kremlin three months ago, has called for a last-minute location change for a Moscow demonstration that could provoke confrontations with police. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)