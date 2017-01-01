Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Barberton Mayor Bill Judge talks to the crowd at the ceremonial opening of Magic Mile connector bridge of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail located next to the Robinson Avenue bridge, June 5, 2015 in Barberton. A designated one-mile stretch invites hikers and bikers to leave the Towpath Trail and discover downtown Barberton and Lake Anna. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cyclists take to the Magical Mile starting on the east side of the Robinson Avenue bridge after the ceremonial opening of Magic Mile connector bridge of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, June 5, 2015 in Barberton. A designated one-mile stretch invites hikers and bikers to leave the Towpath Trail and discover downtown Barberton and Lake Anna. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)