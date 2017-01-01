Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (left) during the first quarter Thursday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) grabs a rebound in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first quarter Thursday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (left) and guard Victor Oladipo (5) during the first quarter Thursday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a dunk in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) during the second quarter Thursday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams (32) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0), guard Victor Oladipo, and forward Andre Roberson (21) during the second quarter Thursday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson during the second quarter Thursday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second quarter Thursday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half Thursday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
