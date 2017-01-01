Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Titynn Fielding, 5 (front left) (cq) gets a closer look as he and his sister Rhylynn Fielding, 6 gets a ticket for good behavior from Akron Police Officer Rick Farwell entering them into a raffle to win a bicycle and giving them coupons for free ice cream at participating McDonald's restaurants Thursday in Akron. It's the second year the Akron Police Department as done the program that promotes positive community relations between the department and the public especially children. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twin brothers Dash (left) and Denim Thompson, both 5, smile at their coupons for a free ice cream cone at participating McDonald's restaurants after receiving a ticket for good behavior from Akron Police Officer Rick Farwell who also entered them into a raffle to win a bicycle Thursday in Akron. It's the second year the Akron Police Department as done the program that promotes positive community relations between the department and the public especially children. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.