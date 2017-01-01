Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Friday, May 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila (13) hits a two-run double to right field to score teammates Victor Martinez and Jhonny Peralta during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Detroit, Friday, May 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter throws to second a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, May 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Detroit, Friday, May 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)