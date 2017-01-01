Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez forces out Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) at second base during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley singles off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Boyd during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley (23) steals third base as Detroit Tigers' Nick Castellanos (9) attempts the tag and umpire Chris Guccione waits to make the call during the sixth inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley, right, scores past Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila on a sacrifice fly by Jose Ramirez during the sixth inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Yandy Diaz throws out Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine at first base during the second inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona requests a review on a play where Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias was apparently hit by a pitch during the seventh inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The play was overturned. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers' Nick Castellanos (9) scores past Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the eighth inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson reacts after being struck out by Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Wilson during the seventh inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson misplays a hit by Detroit Tigers' Nick Castellanos during the eighth inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion singles off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Boyd during the sixth inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, forces out Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson, left, at second base and throws out Yan Gomes at first base to complete the double play during the fifth inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion reacts to being struck out by Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Boyd during the third inning in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Kenny Smith was a raw, unpolished basketball player when he walked into the gym at the Ed Davis Center two decades ago. Ultimately, he fine-tuned his game at Buchtel High School before landing a college scholarship.