Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer scores on a double by Edwin Encarnacion in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after hitting a RBI double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez catches a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero reacts in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians acting manager Brad Mills walks to the dugout after a pitching change in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, left, delivers to Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, right, throws out Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, at second base and Lonnie Chisenhall at first base in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)