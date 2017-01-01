Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Detroit Tigers' Tyler Collins hits a three-run home run in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians Monday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers' Tyler Collins, center, celebrates his three-run home run with Ian Kinsler (3) and Jose Iglesias (1) as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez looks on in the second inning Monday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning Monday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris throws against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning Monday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates after scoring on a Edwin Encarnacion single in the third inning Monday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion checks his bat against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning Monday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona takes the ball from pitcher Trevor Bauer against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning Monday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer sits on the bench after being pulled against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning Monday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)