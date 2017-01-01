Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (right) waits for Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (left) to round the bases after Cabrera hit a three-run home run during the fifth inning Friday in Cleveland. Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the fifth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers, Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (right) is congratulated by Jose Iglesias (center) and Ian Kinsler after Cabrera hit a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the fifth inning Friday in Cleveland. Kinsler and Iglesias scored on the homer. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton is congratulated after scoring on an RBI single by Jose Iglesias during the second inning against the Cleveland Indians, Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias hits an RBI single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the second inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris delivers during the first inning of the team's game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion watches his single off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris during the fourth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (right) talks with catcher Alex Avila in the fifth inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)