The Detroit Tigers celebrate after winning Game 4 of the American League championship series 8-1, against the New York Yankees, Thursday in Detroit. The Tigers move on to the World Series. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Tigers' Max Scherzer throws in the first inning during Game 4 of the American League championship series against the New York Yankees Thursday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Yankees' CC Sabathia steps from the mound after giving up a two run home run to Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta in the fourth inning during Game 4 of the American League championship series Thursday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers' Phil Coke reacts to the final out against the New York Yankees at Game 4 of the American League championship series, Thursday in Detroit. The Tigers won 8-1 and move on to the World Series. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya )
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera celebrates after hitting a two run home run in the fourth inning during Game 4 of the American League championship series against the New York Yankees Thursday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
From left, Detroit Tigers' Gerald Laird, Phil Coke and Jhonny Peralta celebrate after winning Game 4 of the American League championship series 8-1, against the New York Yankees, Thursday in Detroit. The Tigers move on to the World Series. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya )