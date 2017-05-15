Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it. The action Monday, June 26, 2017, is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, people carry posters during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, in New York's Times Square. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will be key players in putting President Donald Trump's revised travel ban into effect on Thursday, June 29, affecting visitors from six mostly Muslim countries. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, an agent of the border patrol, observes near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, N.M. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will be key players in putting President Donald Trump's revised travel ban into effect on Thursday, June 29, affecting visitors from six mostly Muslim countries. (AP Photo/Christian Torres, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recruiter Kelly Ursu, left, talks with Alyx Saenz, a 26-year-old single mother who is interested in applying for a position at a job fair being held at Pima Community College in Tucson, Ariz. Customs and Border Protection officers will be key players in putting President Donald Trump's revised travel ban into effect on Thursday, June 29, 2017, affecting visitors from six mostly Muslim countries. (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan, File)