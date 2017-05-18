Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray speaks, Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson adjusts his headset as Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray answers a reporter's question, Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meet with the media, Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)