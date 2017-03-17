Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, visits with U.S. Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, right, at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
A North Korean soldier looks at the south side while U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
A North Korean soldier looks at the south side as a South Korean soldiers stands guard before U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
A North Korean soldier, center right, looks at the south side and another soldier takes photos as two South Korean soldiers, bottom, stand guard while U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visiting at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, stands with U.S. Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, third right, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, and South Korean Deputy Commander of the Combined Force Command Gen. Leem Ho-young, third left, as North Korean soldiers look at the south side at the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)