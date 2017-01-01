Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Joao Goncalves serves up one of Schwartz's legendary smoked meat sandwiches -- a half, actually -- just as servers have done here since 1928. (Alan Solomon/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Sharon Wilensky, owner of Wilensky's Light Lunch, displays a freshly pressed Wilensky Special, the legendary sandwich created here in the 1930s by her father, Moe. (Alan Solomon/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
A Quebec breakfast at La Binerie Mont-Royal features eggs, boudin noir (black pudding) and the diner's specialty, house-baked beans. (Alan Solomon/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
The seafood couldn't be much fresher than at Milos, where Greek immigrant Costas Spiliadis opened a Montreal neighborhood restaurant in 1979 and built it into an international brand. (Alan Solomon/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
A routinely magnificent starter at Toque!: Seasonal snow crab with crispy bread, cucumber, turnip, day lily and kalamansi mayonnaise. (Alan Solomon/Chicago Tribune/TNS)