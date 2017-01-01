Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron native and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove will join pianist Lara Downes (pictured) for American Again: My Promise Project, a concert this Sunday, Feb. 5, 3 p.m., in the Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron.
