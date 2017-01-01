Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Toledo running back David Pasquale (10) scores a touchdown against Akron free safety Johnny Robinson (27) during the second quarter Tuesday at the Glass Bowl in Toledo. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade)
University of Akron wide receiver Keith Sconiers (35) scores a touchdown against Toledo defensive back Jordan Haden (4) during the second quarter Tuesday at the Glass Bowl in Toledo. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade)
University of Akron running back Jawson Chisholm (7) scores a touchdown against Toledo as linebacker Dan Molls (32) tries to make the tackle during the first quarter Tuesday at the Glass Bowl in Toledo. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade)
Toledo running back David Pasquale (10) beats Akron linebacker Justin March (45) to score a touchdown during the second quarter Tuesday at the Glass Bowl in Toledo. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade)
Toledo wide receiver Alonzo Russell (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Akron with Justin Olack (14) during the second quarter Tuesday at the Glass Bowl in Toledo. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade)