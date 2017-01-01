Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Denise Huggins, mother of Dennis Huggins touches his photograph during a memorial service on Saturday at the Word Church in Akron for the seven people who perished in a house fire on May 15. Dennis, his wife Angela Boggs, and five of their children died in the fire. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pastor Tony Huggins is comforted with a hug on Saturday at the Word Church in Akron during a memorial service for the seven people who perished in a house fire on May 15. Huggins' brother Dennis, and 6 other family members were among the victims. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pastor Tony Huggins gives the eulogy during a memorial service on Saturday at the Word Church in Akron for the seven people who perished in a house fire on May 15. Huggins' brother Dennis and six other family members died. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Memorial service mourners comfort each other during a memorial service for the seven people who perished in a house fire on May 15, on Saturday at the Word Church in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Memorial service goer raises her hand in praise during a memorial service Saturday for the seven people who perished in a house fire on May 15, held at the Word Church in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denise Huggins (center), mother of Dennis Huggins, is comforted during a memorial service on Saturday at the Word Church in Akron for the seven people who perished in a house fire on May 15. Dennis, his wife Angela Boggs, and five of their children died. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A memorial service goer clutches the program on Saturday at the Word Church in Akron during a memorial service for the seven people who perished in a house fire on May 15. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Family members Tiffany Gary (left) and Durand Huggins talk about their loved ones who perished in a May 15 house fire, during a memorial service on Saturday at the Word Church in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
