Coty (left) and Shane May at their home on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The couple, who were married in Washington, D.C., was told by the Cuyahoga Falls law director that Ohio does not recognized gay marriage so they couldn't get a married couple's pass at the Falls natatorium. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Joy Malek Oldfield Akron Municipal Court Judge
Jim Tressel, University of Akron vice president for strategic engagement, delivers his speech as featured speaker at the Salvation Army's 8th annual community medal award and Kettle Kickoff in the FirstMerit Foundation Club level at InfoCision Stadium on Tuesday Nov. 13, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Mike CardewAkron Beacon Journal)
Patrick Nicholas Lerch in South Carolina with his father, Nick Greene. The child was 17 months old when he died last month in a suspected meth house in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood of Akron. (Undated, recent family photo)
(left to right) Jim DiFalco, Rick Nixon, President Barack Obama and Keith Ross chat during a breakafast stop at Ann's Place on his two-day campaign bus trip in Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday, July 6, 2012, in Akron, Ohio. All three work for Goodyear and they are from (left to right) Tallmadge, Tallmadge and Norton. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Richard J. Beasley, a 52-year-old Akron man, is in custody as a suspect in a potential homicide case related to the shooting death of a man who may have been lured to Ohio by a bogus ad on Craigslist.
Brogan Rafferty gives a statement in Judge Lynne Callahan's Summit County Courtroom during sentencing for the Craigslist murder case on Friday in Akron. Rafferty was given life in prison without parole. Defense attorney Edward Smith (left) look on. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)