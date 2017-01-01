Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Florida State defensive end Giorgio Newberry (right) tackles Florida receiver Ryan Parrish during the first half of a game, Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida State running back Devonta Freeman (8) goes airborne after he is hit by Florida defensive back Matt Elam (22) during the second half of a game, Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Florida players celebrate after defeating Florida State 37-26 in a game, Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida running back Mike Gillislee (23) celebrates in the end zone after a 9-yard touchdown run against Florida State during the first half of a game Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)