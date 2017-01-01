Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, left, Colombia's Rigoberto Uran, right, and France's Romain Bardet crosse the finish line during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Briancon and finish on Izoard pass, France, Thursday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides breakaway as he climbs Izoard pass during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Briancon and finish on Izoard pass, France, Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Briancon and finish on Izoard pass, France, Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The group of leaders with Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs Vars pass during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Briancon and finish on Izoard pass, France, Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, right, and France's Romain Bardet crosse the finish line during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179.5 kilometers (111.5 miles) with start in Briancon and finish on Izoard pass, France, Thursday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)