Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill with his Sly teammates as they lead the pack during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165 kilometers (102.5 miles) with start in Le Puy-en-Velay and finish in Romans-sur-Isere, France, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The pack with Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey speeds down col du Rouvey pass during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165 kilometers (102.5 miles) with start in Le Puy-en-Velay and finish in Romans-sur-Isere, France,, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Spain's Mikel Landa, right, hands a water bottle to Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, as he rides with Belgium's Greg van Avermaet, center, during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165 kilometers (102.5 miles) with start in Le Puy-en-Velay and finish in Romans-sur-Isere, France, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165 kilometers (102.5 miles) with start in Le Puy-en-Velay and finish in Romans-sur-Isere, France, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Australia's Michael Matthews, center left, crosses sprints to win the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165 kilometers (102.5 miles) with start in Le Puy-en-Velay and finish in Romans-sur-Isere, France,, Tuesday. Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen, right, finished second and Germany's John Degenkolb third. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Stage winner Australia's Michael Matthews celebrates on the podium after the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165 kilometers (102.5 miles) with start in Le Puy-en-Velay and finish in Romans-sur-Isere, France, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)