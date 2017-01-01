Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, competes in the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start and finish in Marseille, southern France, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start and finish in Marseille, France, Saturday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start and finish in Marseille, France, Saturday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Stage winner Maciej Bodnar of Poland celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start and finish in Marseille, France, Saturday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)