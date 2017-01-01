Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New overall leader Britain's Chris Froome (front) and Australia's Richie Porte (rear) strain in the last meters of the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and new overall leader Britain's Chris Froome (left of Thomas) are reflected in a pond as they ride in the pack during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers (99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)