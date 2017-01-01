Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Italy's Fabio Aru, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 214.5 kilometers (133.3 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Peyragudes, France, Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Italy's Fabio Aru speeds down col des Ares pass during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 214.5 kilometers (133.3 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Peyragudes, France,Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain's Chris Froome (right) and new overall leader Fabio Aru of Italy (center) climb Port de Bales pass, during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 214.5 kilometers (133.3 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Peyragudes, France, Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
New overall leader Italy's Fabio Aru (right) speeds downhill during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 214.5 kilometers (133.3 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Peyragudes, France, Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Italy's Fabio Aru (right) who took over the overall leader's yellow jersey from Britain's Chris Froome, climbs with stage winner France's Romain Bardet (left) during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 214.5 kilometers (133.3 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Peyragudes, France, Thursday. (Bernard Papon, Pool photo via AP)