France's Warren Barguil, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 101 kilometers (62.8 miles) with start in Saint-Girons and finish in Foix, France, Friday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Italy's Fabio Aru, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 101 kilometers (62.8 miles) with start in Saint-Girons and finish in Foix, France, Friday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Italy's Fabio Aru, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, eats during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 101 kilometers (62.8 miles) with start in Saint-Girons and finish in Foix, France, Friday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)