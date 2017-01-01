Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
France's Lilian Calmejane celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Dole and finish in Station des Rousses, France, Saturday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France's Lilian Calmejane celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Dole and finish in Station des Rousses, France, Saturday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey arrives for the start of the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Dole and finish in Station des Rousses, France, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Dole and finish in Station des Rousses, France, Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)