Germany's Marcel Kittel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.5 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Dusseldorf, Germany, and finish in Liege, Belgium, Sunday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
