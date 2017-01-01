Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.5 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Eymet and finish in Pau, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Germany's Marcel Kittel, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey (left) crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands (right) to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.5 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Eymet and finish in Pau, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The pack with Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang, in fourth position in blue jersey, passes fields of sunflowers during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.5 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Eymet and finish in Pau, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)