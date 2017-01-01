Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Germany's John Degenkolb (left) and Britain's Mark Cavendish crash during the sprint of the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 207.5 kilometers (129 miles) with start in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, and finish in Vittel, France, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Peter Sagan of Slovakia�(left) sprints as Britain's Mark Cavendish crashes during the sprint of the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 207.5 kilometers (129 miles) with start in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, and finish in Vittel, France, , Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France's Arnaud Demare crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 207.5 kilometers (129 miles) with start in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, and finish in Vittel, France, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Mark Cavendish is treated by medics after he crashed during the sprint of the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 207.5 kilometers (129 miles) with start in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, and finish in Vittel, France, , Tuesday. (Stephane Mantey, Pool Photo via AP)