Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 212.5 kilometers (132 miles) with start in Verviers, Belgium and finish in Longwy, France, Monday, July 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, waits for the start of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 212.5 kilometers (132 miles) with start in Verviers, Belgium and finish in Longwy, France, Monday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Peter Sagan of Slovakia celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 212.5 kilometers (132 miles) with start in Verviers, Belgium and finish in Longwy, France, Monday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Slovakia's flag flies as Peter Sagan of Slovakia, far right, leads the sprint of the pack to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 212.5 kilometers (132 miles) with start in Verviers, Belgium and finish in Longwy, France, Monday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Looking for fireworks, parades or other Fourth of July holiday events? You don’t have to look very far. The night sky across Northeast Ohio will be lit up by the rockets’ red glare practically nightly as communities mark the Fourth of July.