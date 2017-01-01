Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Italy's Fabio Aru as they climb Croix de Fer pass during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers (113.7 miles) with start in La Mure and finish in Serre-Chevalier, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, France's Romain Bardet, center, and Colombia's Rigoberto Uran, right, sprint towards the finish line of the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers (113.7 miles) with start in La Mure and finish in Serre-Chevalier, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers (113.7 miles) with start in La Mure and finish in Serre-Chevalier, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Slovenia's Primoz Roglic crosses the finish line to win the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers (113.7 miles) with start in La Mure and finish in Serre-Chevalier, France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)