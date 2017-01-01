Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Lauren Craig, who calls herself the "glambassador" of Newark, N.J., watching as sangria is poured into a glass at Casa d'Paco, a Spanish restaurant in the Ironbound section of Newark. Craig is the author of the forthcoming travel guidebook, "100 Things to Do in Newark Before You Die," and says the restaurant is one of her favorite places. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
A display of bags and shoes made from cork in the window of CS Cork, a shop in the Ironbound district of Newark, N.J. Products made from cork are popular in Portugal, and the Ironbound is known for Portuguese and Spanish restaurants and stores. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
"The Iron Man" sculpture of a hockey player next to the Prudential Center where the New Jersey Devils hockey team plays in Newark. In the background, signs can be seen for Dinosaur Bar-B-Cue BBQ and for Rock Plaza Lofts luxury apartments. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
Cigars being hand-rolled at Jimenez Tobacco, which operates a cigar lounge and bar in Newark, N.J. Lauren Craig, the author of the forthcoming travel guidebook, "100 Things to Do in Newark Before You Die," says the lounge is one of her favorite places in Newark. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
"100 Things to Do in Newark Before You Die" by Lauren Craig, who describes herself as the "glambassador of Newark." The book will be published in August. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (Reedy Press via AP)
Lauren Craig, who calls herself the "glambassador" of Newark, N.J., pointing to a "Newark Vs Everybody" T-shirt on display at the Off the Hanger and ANE boutique on Linden Street in Newark. Craig is the author of the forthcoming travel guidebook, "100 Things to Do in Newark Before You Die," and says the store, which sells fashion, art and decor, is one of her favorite local spots. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
The lobby of Hotel Indigo, a boutique hotel in downtown Newark, N.J. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
A jazz exhibition in Newark, N.J., with Ella Fitzgerald performing on video next to the gown she was wearing. The exhibition, organized by Rutgers University's Institute of Jazz Studies, can be seen at the Paul Robeson Galleries at Express Newark, an arts incubator inside the old Hahne & Co. department store, which stood vacant for 30 years until reopening this year with retailers, apartments and the arts. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
Ferry Street in the Ironbound district of Newark, N.J., a Portuguese neighborhood. A yellow banner welcoming visitors to the Ironbound hangs from a lamp post next to a large bunch of wine grapes over the sign for the Adega Grill, one of a number of Portuguese and Spanish restaurants in the area. Riots scarred Newark 50 years ago this summer, but tourism officials are hoping to attract more visitors as the city charts its comeback. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)