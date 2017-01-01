Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Woodridge's Josh Mally competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles preliminary race in a steady rain during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
(From left) Chardon's Joey Dinko, Copley's Cam Davis, CVCA's Tre Tucker and Firestone's Kay-el Floyd compete in the boys 100 meter dash final during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. Davis went on to claim first in the event with a time of 11.17. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
(From left) Buchtel's Darvon Hubbard, Jermaine Banks, Akron North's Kieran Stokes and Chardon's Joey Dinko compete in the boys 100 meter dash final during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Isabella Pignatiello (right) hands off the baton to teammate Thai-Lin Pierce as they compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay race during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's Chris Sumarli fails to clear a bar set at 9 feet as he competes in the boys pole vault event during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron North's Dominic Jones (left) competes against Woodridge's Jacob Mally in the boys 110 meter hurdles final during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Ciara Gisstand (right) attempts to overtake Chardon's Haley Frank in the girls 100 meter dash final during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Jaret King competes in the boys shot put event during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Caz Cleveland competes in the boys shot put event during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Darshun Williams (left) sprints the final 100 meters of the boys 4x200 meter relay alongside Woodridge's Max Starvaggi during the Woodridge Wrap-Up track meet held at Woodridge High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
