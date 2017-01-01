Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Creston Norwayne's Brevin Harris jumps in the Division II boys long jump on Friday, at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Harris jumped a best of 22-03.25 ft today. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Tre Tucker jumps in the Division II boys long jump on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Tucker jumped 22-10.25 ft as his best today. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
East Canton's Josh Conrad (top left), Colt Hemphill (top right), Demetrius Snellenberger (bottom left) and James McCullough (bottom right) pose on the podium after taking first place in the Division III Boys 4x800 Meter Relay on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. East Canton's time was 7.50.68. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
East Canton's winning team for the Division III Boys 4x800 meter race stands on the first place podium spot amongst other placers on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. East Canton's time was 7.50.68. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
East Canton's anchor Josh Conrad celebrates with a scream while crossing the finish line for first place in the Division III boys 4x800 meter relay on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. East Canton's time was 7.50.68. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
East Canton's anchor Josh Conrad smiles while crossing the finish for first in the Division III Boys 4x400 meter relay on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. East Canton's time was 3:23.34q. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
East Canton's James McCullough hands of to anchor Josh Conrad in the Division III Boys 4x400 meter relay preliminary round on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. East Canton's time was 3:23.34q. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
East Canton's Nathaniel Suntheimer runs the second leg of the Division III Boys 4x400 meter relay preliminary round against Archbold's Noah Blankenship on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. East Canton's time was 3:23.34q. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Manchester's Alyssa Matheny tries to clear 5'9" on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Matheny placed first in the Division II girls high jump. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Manchester's Alyssa Matheny clears 5'8" in the Division II girls high jump on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Matheny placed first in the Division II girl's high jump. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
*Please double-check Beaven's height on jump. Website with official results is malfunctioning. **
Attendees and fans cheer on the girls 4x400 meter preliminary race on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)