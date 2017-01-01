Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving goes after a loose ball with Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan McRae, left, and guard Iman Shumpert during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Blazers won 102-86. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James passes the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee goes up to try and block the shot of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan, 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson passes the ball to guard Iman Shumpert as Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis, back left, and guard Evan Turner defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Blazers won 102-86. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless and guard C.J. McCollum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Blazers won 102-86. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee blocks the shot of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Blazers won 102-86. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum celebrates after hitting a shot, next to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. McCollum scored 27 points as the Blazers won 102-86. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. McCollum scored 27 points as the Blazers won 102-86. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe hits a shot over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Blazers won 102-86. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)