Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Travelers make their way up the arrival ramp at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport Thursday. After months of wrangling, tighter restrictions on travel to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim nations take effect Thursday evening after the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead for a limited version of President Donald Trump's plans for a ban. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Rama Issa (right) executive director of New York's Arab American coalition, gets teary-eyed during a press conference with Murad Awawdeh (left) of the New York immigration coalition, and Yaritza Mendez (center) citywide outreach coordinator of Make the Road regarding tighter restrictions on travel to the the U.S. from six mostly Muslim nations, Thursday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Issa, who is engaged to be married this fall, hope relatives living in Syria may still be able to get a visa to visit her. "I would love for them to be at this wedding, and unfortunately, they aren't going to be able to be here," said Issa. The restrictions take effect Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)