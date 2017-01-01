Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Representative Marcia H. Morey laughs while introducing herself alongside Judge Linda Teodosio at Akron Roundtable at Quaker Station in Akron, Ohio. The presentation discussed juvenile delinquency in today's society. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Judge Linda Teodosio (center) speaks during discussion on juveniles alongside moderator David Hunter (left) and Representative Marcia H. Morey (right) at Akron Roundtable. The presentation discussed juvenile delinquency in today's society. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Moderator David Hunter introduces himself at Akron Roundtable. The presentation discussed juvenile delinquency in today's society. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Moderator David Hunter (left) asks a question to Judge Linda Teodosio (center) and Representative Marcia H. Morey (right) at Akron Roundtable. The presentation discussed juvenile delinquency in today's society. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marcia H. Morey speaks about juvenile courts with Judge Linda Teodosio at Akron Roundtable. The presentation discussed juvenile delinquency in today's society. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)