In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT, ATLANTA TV OUT
In this image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, people watch a large fire, which caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse, burn in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT, ATLANTA TV OUT
Smoke billows from a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Firefighters survey the section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Atlanta officials say a massive fire that burned for more than an hour caused the collapse of the interstate overpass. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for the county. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Firefighters survey the section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Atlanta officials say a massive fire that burned for more than an hour caused the collapse of the interstate overpass. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for the county. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
In this image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, firefighters douse a blaze after the large fire caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT, ATLANTA TV OUT