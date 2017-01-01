Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson (13) is fouled by Houston Rockets power forward Donatas Motiejunas (20) as he drives to the basket during the first half of a game in March 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Bob Levey)
Boston Celtics forward Chris Wilco (left) blocks Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (13) on a dunk attempt during the first quarter of a game in Boston in April 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second quarter of a game Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)