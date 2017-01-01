Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wesley Temple AME Zion Church is pointed out during the trolley tour highlighting African American history in Akron lead by the Summit County Historical Society in partnership with the City of Akron and the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Lieberth, Summit County Historical Society Board Chair, leads a group up to the John Brown Monument on the Akron Zoo property during a trolley tour highlighting African American history in Akron Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Leianne Neff Heppner, the president and CEO of the Summit County Historical Society leads a trolley tour highlighting African American history in Akron in partnership with the City of Akron and the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Cynthia Capers of Akron takes a picture of the plaque of former Akron resident and abolitionist John Brown at his memorial on Akron Zoo property during a trolley tour highlighting African American history in Akron lead by the Summit County Historical Society in partnership with the City of Akron and the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A tour group participating in a trolley tour highlighting African American history in Akron lead by the Summit County Historical Society in partnership with the City of Akron and the Akron Zoo views the John Brown Memorial on Akron Zoo property Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ron Tyson of Akron looks out at the Matthews Hotel Monument during a trolley tour highlighting African American history in Akron lead by the Summit County Historical in partnership with the City of Akron and the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. The hotel offered lodging to African Americans in the part of the twentieth century. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The plaque of former Akron resident and abolitionist John Brown at his memorial on Akron Zoo property Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)