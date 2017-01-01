Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mr. Houston Morgan, Eagle scout and former scoutmaster of troop 177, places a handcarved Indian head neckerchief slide on new Eagle scout John Durbin as his parents Neil and Peggy Durbin watch during Boy Scout Troop 177 Eagle Scout ceremony on Sunday in Stow, Ohio. John's father Neil is also an Eagle scout. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eagle scout candidate Jesse McKeown salutes the flag at the start of the Boy Scout Troop 177 Eagle Scout ceremony on Sunday in Stow, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Three newly named second generation Eagle Scouts (from left) Jesse McKeown, JohnDurbin and Kevin Menke, listen to Scoutmaster Vincent Marchetti during their Boy Scout Troop 177 Eagle Scout ceremony on Sunday in Stow, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eagle scout candidates Kevin Menke (back to camera) and John Durbin recite Scout pledge during their Boy Scout Troop 177 Eagle Scout ceremony on Sunday in Stow, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)