Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard attend the funeral for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
From right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre pay their respects to three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, during the funeral at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)