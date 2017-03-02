Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump speaks while aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport, Va. Trump traveled to Virginia to meet with sailors and shipbuilders on aircraft carrier which is scheduled to be commissioned this year after cost overruns and delays. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, lands on nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017. Trump traveled to Virginia to meet with sailors and shipbuilders on aircraft carrier which is scheduled to be commissioned this year after cost overruns and delays. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)