President Donald Trump greets Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos as he arrives at the the White House in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump arrives to give the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday. Ryan said of the special counsel appointment of Robert Mueller was consistent with his goal of ensuring that "thorough and independent investigations are allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday after the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead an investigation into President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Thursday in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, followed by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos arrives for their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)