Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this July 17, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday, July 18, 2017, over the failure of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law, and warned, "we will return." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this July 17, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks towards the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday, July 18, 2017, over the failure of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law, and warned, "we will return." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Capitol Hill police officers prepare to arrest a group protesting the republican healthcare bill outside the offices of Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Senate has been forced to put the Republican's health care bill on hold for as much as two weeks until Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., can return from surgery. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. pauses during a news conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Ryan said he would like to see the Senate "move on something" after the collapse of GOP plan to repeal and replace the health care law. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)